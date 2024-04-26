Colombia: Mechanism for the Prevention of Femicides to be Installed

This action, among others, is one of the actions undertaken by the Government of the country to prevent aggressions against women and to guarantee their rights to live free from domestic violence or other sexual crimes.

On Thursday, Colombia's Vice President and Minister of Equality and Equity, Francia Márquez, attended the installation of the VI High Level Round Table for the Prevention of Feminicides to be held in Popayán, Cauca (west).

This action, among others, is one of the actions undertaken by the Government of the country to prevent aggressions against women and to guarantee their rights to live free from domestic violence or other sexual crimes.

In the first 100 days of this year, 52 women were victims of femicide in Colombia, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Equality and Equity.

According to the Attorney General's Office, in 2023 this crime claimed the lives of 207 women.

Iniciamos la VI Sesión de la Mesa de Alto Nivel para la prevención de feminicidios y otras violencias letales en Popayán, Cauca.



We begin the VI Session of the High Level Table for the prevention of femicides and other lethal violence in Popayán, Cauca.

Some of the actions carried out by different national entities to protect the physical integrity of women include temporary care measures such as lodging, food and transportation; patrols of the so-called purple police (which acts in cases of gender violence); legal and psychosocial assistance; and programs to strengthen economic autonomy, among others.

During the celebration of the V High Level Round Table to prevent femicides, which was held in Cartagena (north) last month, the vice-president of the nation assured that the country cannot tolerate the murder of one more woman for the mere fact of being a woman.

"Violence against women and especially femicide should summon us as a State to work tirelessly to eradicate this terrible social problem that today leaves orphans and mourns hundreds of homes and the country in general," she said.