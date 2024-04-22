Colombian Government and ELN Agree To Meet in Caracas

The peace delegations of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) announced Monday that they will hold new meetings in Venezuela between May 20 and 25.

Chief government negotiator with the ELN Vera Grabe made the announcement via television. The meeting is expected to sign a new agreement in the framework of the negotiations that resumed in November 2022.

"From May 20 to 25, 2024 the table of dialogues for peace between the Government of the Republic of Colombia and the National Liberation Army, ELN, will meet in Caracas, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela."

The meeting will be held to receive the executive report of the participation model, the national of participation and recommendations and sign the agreement on the first point of the agenda of dialogues.

For his part, Pablo Beltrán, representative of the ELN at the dialogue table, thanked Venezuela, the guarantor countries, the permanent accompaniers for hosting the work of the dialogue table for peace.

The Colombian government delegation is headed by Vera Grabe, while the ELN team is represented by Israel Ramírez Pineda, alias "Pablo Beltrán."

During these extraordinary meetings the ceasefire and territorial transformations will be addressed, as well as substantive decisions on the future of the process, according to the Colombian government delegation.