Venezuela Celebrates the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo

Venezuelan authorities participated this Thursday in the military parade held as part of the celebrations for the bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo and National Army Day.

From the field where the battle was fought, located in Carabobo state, the activities programmed to commemorate the historical feat achieved by the patriot army, led by Simón Bolívar, on June 24, 1821, continue.

The celebrations for this date began in the early hours of the morning with the rendering of honors at the National Pantheon, where the remains of the heroes and significant figures in Venezuelan history are located.

The Minister of Defense, General Vladimir Padrino, and the Strategic Operational Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, presided over the ceremony for the raising of the National Flag on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo and Army Day.

Padrino, in a speech, emphasized that "on June 24, 2021, 200 years of that heroic deed of our father Bolívar, we dawn today to the Bicentennial".

For his part, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, emphasized that "the sacrifice and heroism of the patriot army that conquered the glory of Carabobo is still valid 200 years later, burning like a sacred flame, and guiding the men and women in arms who defend the freedom and peace of the homeland".

The celebrations included the participation of some 200 artists who staged a play on the Battle of Carabobo on Bolivar Avenue.

The XIX Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) is also scheduled to be held in Caracas, which will pay tribute to the Bicentennial of the independence deed.