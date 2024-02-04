US-UK Coalition Launches New Attacks in Yemen

The new aggression comes one day after a similar attack by American and British aircraft against several sites in the governorates of Saada and Hajjah in northern and western Yemen.

In the early hours of this Saturday, the United States in coalition with the United Kingdom attacked several points in the south of Sana'a, the capital of Yemen, according to local media.

In total, the Americans and the British have carried out 35 attacks against 13 Yemeni localities, of which 11 were carried out in the districts of Maqbanah and Haifa, on the western outskirts of Taiz province, southwest of Yemen.

The the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Yemen, General Yahya Sari reported that the aggressors have launched 48 air strikes in the last hours in the Yemeni provinces of Sana'a (13), Hodeidah (9), Taiz (11), Al Bayda and Hajjah (7 each) and Sa'dah (1).

USCENTCOM Destroys an Anti-Ship Cruise Missile in Yemen



On Feb. 4, at approximately 4 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea. U.S. forces… pic.twitter.com/zf29DbuioL — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 4, 2024

Those recent attacks by the United States and the United Kingdom against several localities in the country will not pass without a response and punishment, declared on Sunday the high official of the Armed Forces of Yemen.

General Yahya Sari reiterated that continued bombing of the country will not change Yemen’s ethical, religious and humanitarian position in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance in the Gaza Strip.

This offensive, according to the United States Department of Defense, involved Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands, nations that blindly follow the Western American-British imperialist doctrine.

The new aggression comes one day after a similar attack by American and British aircraft against several sites in the governorates of Saada and Hajjah in northern and western Yemen.