Thousands of Myanmar Refugees Escape to India and Thailand

Human rights activists reported that at least 300 tried to cross the border towards India on Saturday but were returned by security forces. On the same day, it is estimated that 110 people died during the protests against the February 1 coup, the deadliest figure in 24 hours thus far.
According to the founder of Free Burma Rangers, David Eubank, 2,009 people were forced to go back to the Ee Thu Hta displacement camp on the Myanmar side of the border with Thailand.
However, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said earlier that his government is willing to accept Myanmar's refugees, and it rejects the undergoing police brutality. "There is probably no one to support the use of violence against the people," the official said.
