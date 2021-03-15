Martial Law After Death of 39 People in Myanmar

"Junta leaders don’t belong in power, they belong behind bars," said the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights.

After a brutal crackdown that left 39 dead on Sunday, Myanmar's Military Junta extended martial law to four industrial districts in Yangon city on Monday.

Yesterday, the de facto government declared martial law in other districts such as Hlaing Than Yar, where several textile factories burned, including some owned by Chinese investors.

The Chinese Embassy called on the military authorities to guarantee the security of Chinese properties and citizens.

The Civil Disobedience Movement, which organizes the demonstrations against the Junta throughout the country, held the military directly responsible for the fires.

Despite state terrorism and martial law, the Burmese took to the streets again to demand the end of the dictatorship.

On Monday, local outlet Irrawaddy reported that police and soldiers opened fire on those taking part in a protest in Myingyan. Three people have died. The number of injured citizens, however, has not yet been determined.

tw // sensitive content // death

Myanmar military junta shot a civilian

and drag along the ground tonight. Not sure whether alive or dead. The woman in the video said he is dead and take away the dead body without cloths.

BLOODTHIRSTY JUNTA#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Mar15Coup pic.twitter.com/7epXs1Mtki — Nyi Nyi Htet Aung (@NyiNyiHtetAung) March 15, 2021

The Japanese government said it was "very concerned" about the continued use of lethal force against peaceful protesters.

UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews stressed he was "devastated and outraged" by Sunday's deaths.

"Junta leaders don’t belong in power, they belong behind bars," he tweeted, adding that the supply of arms and cash must be cut.

Since the coup in February, at least 126 citizens have been shot dead by police and soldiers. The military junta is holding more than 1,800 people in custody.