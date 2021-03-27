Myanmar: 100+ People Killed in the Bloodiest Day of the Coup

The whole world is condemning the slaughter of innocent people who only ask for the return to democracy as is their legitimate right.

Over 100 unarmed civilians were killed by security forces in Myanmar on Saturday, which marks the bloodiest day of protests since last month’s coup.

Protesters against the February 1 military coup came out on the streets of Yangon, Mandalay, and other towns, defying a military warning that they could be shot “in the head and back."

At least 40 people, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed in Mandalay, and at least 27 people were killed in Yangon, Myanmar Now said.

“The military generals are celebrating Armed Forces Day after they just killed more than 300 innocent civilians,” said Dr Sasa, the spokesman for the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), an anti-coup group set up by deposed politicians.

State violence against peaceful protest is wrong whether in #HongKong, #Myanmar or the UK

Our own ‘democracy’ isnt an absolute one. Its a relative one & under this Govt sliding the wrong way. This is the most unaccountable/powerful Govt in the last 70 yrs & its abusing that power https://t.co/bRAaq4uDxa — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) March 27, 2021

“Today’s killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low. We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy,” said British Foreign Affairs Minister Dominic Raab in a tweet.

The deaths on Saturday would take the number of civilians reported killed since the coup to over 440. More than 3,000 others have been arrested.