Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform

On Saturday, thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv against the judicial reform plan put forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the most conservative ruler in Israel's history.

Massive protests were also reported in cities such as Modiin, where the demonstrators gathered to protest in front of the house of the Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

The Israeli flags proliferated in demonstrations in which posters were also seen with slogans against the Netanyahu administration and warning about the "biblical disaster" that the judicial reform would cause.

Among other things, Netanyahu's proposal would allow Parliament to annul by a simple majority rulings issued by the Supreme Court that imply repealing a government decision.

Netanyahu is the Trump of Israel. I commend the Israeli people for standing up and speaking out against Netanyahu’s abuses and attempted power grabs. I cannot believe an indicted criminal about to stand trial was able to become PM again. https://t.co/oXwnaEl9yO — Jen Psaki’s Head Tilt (@bidonkules) February 4, 2023

Currently, the Supreme Court has constitutional powers to strike down provisions that it considers to be contrary to basic Israeli laws. If Netanhayu's reform manages to pass, the separation of powers would be weakened to favor whoever controls the Parliament.

Since he announced his will to promote that bill, protests have been massive in Tel Aviv, the city where the most liberal positions in Israel are concentrated. On average, some 100,000 people have taken to the streets in the latest demonstrations.

The legal reform also involves giving lawmakers greater power in the judge selection process. In addition, Netanyahu seeks to abolish the "reasonableness" legal justification, which allows Judges to overturn decisions of Parliament, as reported by JNS.

