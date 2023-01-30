Israeli Soldiers Continue Terror Campaign in Southern West Bank

Since Jan. 1, the Israeli army has killed 34 Palestinians, including children and women, in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

On Monday morning, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli soldiers in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Nsim Abu Fouda, 24, died after he was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.

However, Palestinian eyewitnesses said Israeli soldiers stationed at one of the Israeli army checkpoints in the city center opened fire at a Palestinian car and seriously wounded Abu Fouda. He died from his wounds in hospital.

This is the third killing of Palestinians in the West Bank in the last 24 hours. Since Jan. 1, the Israeli army has killed 34 Palestinians, including children and women, in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"We will free Palestine, within our lifetime".



Palestine supporters marched yesterday in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, in protest of the murder of over 35 Palestinians by the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of this year.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/JnLLYcDVWR — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 30, 2023

On Sunday, the Palestine Foreign Affairs Ministry strongly condemned the actions that the Israeli government and its armed forces carry out against the population living in East Jerusalem, where Israeli settlers frequently shoot at defenseless Palestinians.

"Israel’s criminal assault against Jenin is the latest in this extremist government’s heinous onslaught against the Palestinian people, which resulted in the willful killing of eleven Palestinians," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

"This Israeli assault against the Jenin refugee camp is an extension of Israel’s deliberate pattern of conduct that publicly commits to carry out international crimes to advance its annexationists policies and practices," it added.