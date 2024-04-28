Thousands Protest in Spain in Favor of Current PM Pedro Sánchez

Sánchez announced last Wednesday, in a letter to the citizenry through the social network X, that he was retiring to decide if it was worth remaining in office.

Thousands of people demonstrated this Sunday in front of the Congress of Deputies of Spain under the slogan "For the love of democracy", after the current president Pedro Sanchez has announced his possible resignation that will be announced, or not, this Monday.

Sánchez announced last Wednesday, in a letter to the citizenry through the social network X, that he was retiring to decide if it was worth remaining in office, after a court in Madrid accepted the lawsuit filed by the self-styled union, extreme right, Manos Limpias against his wife, Begoña Gómez, for alleged corruption and influence peddling.

Although the march has not had official sponsorship of the current government group led by the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) minutes before the start, At 19h, there was a distribution of black letter banners on white background with messages of personal support to Sanchez.

"Sanchez, go on, yeah!" "don’t give up!" or, simply, "yes," "The people, united, will never be defeated" and "popular democracy" were some of the slogans sung by the demonstrators. And you could see the flags of the PSOE, of constitutional monarchical Spain and also of the republican.

"They will neither break us nor, of course, tame us. We are here to defend politics and, of course, to raise our voice in the face of this harassment of the right that has been persecuting progressive people for years," the Spanish Minister of Health told the media, who said that she has transferred Sánchez "courage, affection and empathy."

In parallel to this demonstration, dozens of people gathered near the headquarters of the Socialist Party in the Spanish capital to show their rejection of Sánchez, in which lags of Spain were seen, as well as some Francoist (Spanish fascist dictator Francisco Franco) were seen.

The protest, which gathered some 5,000 demonstrators, according to data from the Madrid Government Delegation, left the nearby Atocha station in Madrid and involved several political leaders, including the Minister of Health, Monica Garcia.