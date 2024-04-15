Google Employees Protest Against Alliances Between the Enterprise and Israel

One of the projects between Google and Tel Aviv is the Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud that aims to provide cloud capabilities, machine learning and artificial intelligence to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Several Google employees have protested against the company’s technological alliances with the Israeli government, the phenomenon has even led to the dismissal of several professionals.

It has not been made clear that Nimbus will be used specifically. The Israeli government previously characterized the project with the intention of "providing the government, the defense establishment and others with a comprehensive cloud solution".

Examples of the growing rejection of Google’s cooperation with the Israeli military machine is Eddie Hetfield, who declared at a conference, "I am a software engineer, and I refuse to build technology that will boost genocide, apartheid or surveillance.", after which he was fired.

Eddie Hatfield, a Google Cloud SWE & NOTA organizer, was fired in March after disrupting a Google-sponsored Israeli tech conference. After, Vidana Abdel Khalek, a Trust&Safety Policy Employee at Google, resigned in protest of Nimbus after seeing Google’s retaliation against Eddie https://t.co/DNZT6n8Yah — No Tech For Apartheid (@NoTechApartheid) April 12, 2024

The activsita group No Tech for the Apartheid states on its website, "Google and Amazon are fueling the genocidal attack on Gaza through a $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli government and military".

The protests have also been joined by software engineers and workers in general of the company Amazon, which is also part of the Nimbus project, along with Google and the Zionist Defense Ministry.