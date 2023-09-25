Maduro Calls for Dialogue on Territorial Dispute Over Essequibo

He denounced the aggression of the U.S. government, Exxonmobile and the Southern Command that wants to turn Guyana into a military base.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro urged on Monday his Guyanese counterpart, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to adhere to the 1966 Geneva Agreement on the territorial dispute over the Essequibo.

During his intervention in the program With Maduro+, the President stressed the importance of reaching a "bilateral" diplomatic resolution.

He criticized the interference of the White House and its interest in partnering with Guyana. Maduro pointed out the interests in appropriating Venezuelan gas and oil. He denounced the aggression of the U.S. government, Exxonmobile and the Southern Command that wants to turn Guyana into a military base to attack Venezuela.

The president recalled that the United States declared Guyana a strategic territory in September 2019 due to its interest in natural, mineral and energy wealth.

✍️��️El Pdte Nicolás Maduro����,exhortó a su par de Guyana����, Mohamed Irfaan Ali,a apegarse al Acuerdo de Ginebra de 1966 para resolver la controversia territorial por la Guayana Esequiba y le propuso una reunión promovida por el Caricom para retomar el diálogo entre ambas naciones

The tweet reads, "President Nicolás Maduro urged his Guyanese counterpart, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to adhere to the Geneva Agreement of 1966 to resolve the territorial dispute over Essequiba Guyana and proposed a meeting promoted by Caricom to resume the dialogue between the two nations."

Maduro made reference to the Geneva Agreement of 1966, through which the official parties participating in the signing were established.This agreement clarifies how possible territorial disputes between the two parties are to be resolved. Any dispute must be resolved through diplomatic negotiation, he said.

In this way, the President urged his Guyanese counterpart, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to adhere to the Geneva Agreement to resolve the dispute over the territory of Guyana Essequiba and, subsequently, to proceed with the delimitation of the seas.

The President stressed that Venezuela adheres to the agreement and "defends its historical and legal rights based on international law, peace, dialogue and diplomacy."

Likewise, he denounced the misinformation about the matter and said that Venezuela is the one facing threats and aggression. The Venezuelan nation considers Guyana a brotherly people and has never and will never threaten Guyanese territory, said Maduro.

