The wartime economy is an opportunity for "job creation," the Defense Minister acknowledged.

In an interview with Le Parisien published on Thursday, French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu acknowledged that the Ukrainian conflict has benefited France's arms industry.

"The wartime economy is an opportunity for our Armed Forces but also for our manufacturers," he said, indicating that the defense industry is creating new jobs in France.

When asked about the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in June 2023, Lecornu acknowledged that it did not have the "expected effect" and warned that the conflict is "freezing."

Neverthless, the French politician pointed out that the Ukrainian political and moral system remains intact, along with the "determination" of Kiev's allies.

France will produce 78 Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine, - Minister of Defense Sebastian Lecornu.



法国国防部长塞巴斯蒂安·勒科尔努表示，法国将为乌克兰生产78门凯撒自行火炮。



Франція виготовить для України 78 САУ Caesar, - міністр оборони Себастьян Лекорню. pic.twitter.com/jZRiDikTtK — Einst Alb (@EinstAlb76997) January 18, 2024

"We are taking joint initiatives to project ourselves into long-term, more homogeneous support, with equipment that will change the situation on the front," Lecornu said.

In describing his country's strategy to support Kiev, he mentioned that French defense companies are expected to produce 78 Caesar howitzers for Ukraine this year.

"Europeans and our allies will be encouraged to share the bill," he said, adding that Kiev has already purchased 6 Caesars "to kickstart the initiative." Starting from the end of January, the number of 155-millimeter caliber projectiles will also increase from 2,000 to 3,000 per month.

Regarding the delivery of 40 Scalp missiles, which was announced by President Emmanuel Macron, Lecornu specified that they will be sent "in the first half of 2024." Changes have been made to make the missiles compatible with Ukrainian Sukhoi and Mig aircraft.

�� FM Sergey #Lavrov:



⚡️ Ukraine will sadly suffer the same fate (as Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq).



If one relies on its master, unaware that the master always thinks solely of oneself, you cannot count on the interests of your people to be taken into account.#Outcomes2023 pic.twitter.com/WvlOviWakU — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) January 18, 2024

Regarding the prospects of the Ukrainian conflict, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yval Gil issued a critical comment on the statements of the French defense minister.

"It is infamous that the motivation to maintain an armed conflict, rejecting all negotiation options, is the pure mercantilist interest of an elite from NATO countries," the Bolivarian diplomat said.

"Peace and global stability are at risk due to irresponsible attitudes of the Military-Industrial Complex, for which money is more important than life itself," he added.