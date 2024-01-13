    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

Russia Attacks Facilities of the Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex

  • A MiG-31 fighter from the Russian Air and Space Forces.

    A MiG-31 fighter from the Russian Air and Space Forces. | Photo: Ministry of Defence of Russia / Sputnik

Published 13 January 2024
Opinion

The Russian Armed Forces also hit five Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk area.

The Russian armed forces launched this Saturday a group attack with long-range and high-precision maritime and air weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, against facilities of the military-industrial complex (MIC) of Ukraine, which produce projectiles, gunpowder and unmanned aerial vehicles

RELATED:

Russia Sees No Prospects for Resuming Grain Deal

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense stressed that the attack was against the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, which produces 155, 152 and 125 mm shells, gunpowder and unmanned aerial vehicles.

It should be noted that the objective of this operation was achieved. All the designated targets of the military-industrial complex were achieved, he said.

The Russian Armed Forces also hit five Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 320 soldiers killed and wounded in the area.

Just in Donetsk area, the Ukrainian military also lost four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and eight pickup trucks, as well as one Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two D-30 howitzers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Tags

Russia-Ukraine war

RT/Sputnik
by teleSUR/ACJ
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.