Russia Attacks Facilities of the Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex

The Russian armed forces launched this Saturday a group attack with long-range and high-precision maritime and air weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, against facilities of the military-industrial complex (MIC) of Ukraine, which produce projectiles, gunpowder and unmanned aerial vehicles

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense stressed that the attack was against the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, which produces 155, 152 and 125 mm shells, gunpowder and unmanned aerial vehicles.

⚡️BREAKING



A massive attack will be by Russia against Ukraine within moments.



There are more than 11 Russian bombers currently in the air. pic.twitter.com/nwXbpTZ8JT — Military Discover (@Militarydiscove) January 13, 2024

It should be noted that the objective of this operation was achieved. All the designated targets of the military-industrial complex were achieved, he said.

The Russian Armed Forces also hit five Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 320 soldiers killed and wounded in the area.

Just in Donetsk area, the Ukrainian military also lost four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and eight pickup trucks, as well as one Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two D-30 howitzers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.