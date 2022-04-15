Anti-Asian Racism Rising in the US

On Friday, the China Society for Human Rights Studies issued a report which indicates that anti-Asian racism is growing in the U.S.

The report says that the U.S. still takes pride in recognizing itself as a White Anglo-Saxon Protestant country, adding that Asian Americans, African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans are objects of discrimination and violations in several forms, pricing them off from enjoying their rights as human beings.

The report issued by the China Society for Human Rights Studies is subdivided into three sections: Asian Americans facing a rise in racist attacks amid the coronavirus pandemic; racism against Asian Americans not unique to the coronavirus pandemic; and reasons behind the rising anti-Asian sentiment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The document refers that the increase in anti-Asian feelings has come along with some U.S. politicians' racist coronavirus attacks on China; the effects of white supremacy; "the model minority" label which entangles Asian Americans; the hostilities between Asian Americans and other U.S. ethnic minorities; as well as U.S. politicians' actions that seriously affect China-U.S. relations.

The report urged the international community to pay attention to the matter as it can be foreseen that in the post-pandemic era, even if the anti-Asian racism could be reduced, but in the other hand the racial attacks against Chinese Americans will continue to grow under the manipulation of anti-China politics promoted by U.S. diplomats and officials.