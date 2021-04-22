The US and Mexico Discuss Reforestation Initiative

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
The Mexican president aims to regulate the migratory flow by issuing temporary visas for migrants to work on reforestation for three years and eventually be admitted to the U.S.
The U.S. and Mexico discussed on Thursday the proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to expand a reforestation program to Central America and include migrants in the task. This, as part of the virtual summit on climate change summoned by Joe Biden.
"We see value in natural solutions related to planting trees; if we look at the climate change agenda, the issue of reforestation is a priority," U.S. authorities said as the replication of the program was accepted.