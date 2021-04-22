Pfizer Confirms Fake Vaccines Seized in Mexico and Poland

According to Pfizer, the shots were being sold at $2,500. Mexican authorities explained that the fake jabs were offered via social media when the cyber police identified them.

U.S. Pfizer confirmed on Thursday fake doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico and Poland. This, amid a global warning by Interpol and the World Health Organization (WHO) about COVID-19 vaccine trafficking.

On the other hand, the company explained that vials of bogus COVID-19 vaccines in Poland were made of a cosmetic substance, probably anti-wrinkle cream.

"We are cognizant that in this type of environment -- fueled by the ease and convenience of e-commerce and anonymity afforded by the internet -- there will be an increase in the prevalence of fraud, counterfeit and other illicit activity as it relates to vaccines and treatments for COVID-19," a Pfizer spokesperson told U.S. network ABC.

Batches of fake COVID-19 vaccines have been identified in other parts of the world, such as Mexico, South Africa, and Italy. Some of these vaccines were trafficked as doses of the Russian Sputnik V or the AstraZeneca vaccine.