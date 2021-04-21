Arizona Sends Troops to Mexico Border to Quell Migrant Crisis

The state of Arizona has announced that it will dispatch a group of National Guard troops to the border with Mexico in response to the massive increase in immigrants arriving in the United States from Central America.

"I have declared an emergency and am sending Arizona National Guard troops to resolve the border crisis," said the state's Republican governor, Doug Ducey, on his Twitter account.

Since the arrival of Democrat Joe Biden to the U.S. presidency three months ago, the exodus of migrants seeking to enter the U.S. has drastically increased, given increased hopes for progressive asylum and immigration policies.

NEW: The federal government won’t act — but Arizona will. To address the crisis at the border, I’ve issued a Declaration of Emergency and am deploying the brave men and women of our @AZNationalGuard to support law enforcement efforts and protect Arizonans. pic.twitter.com/EdFkiM2C5t — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 20, 2021

Some critics have accused Biden of contributing to the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border by ending many, if not most, of the restrictions imposed by Donald Trump's administration (2017-2020) to deal with the situation due to COVID-19.

Simultaneously, the Biden administration's campaign promises for a more relaxed and humane policy towards migrants and asylum seekers, which have not yet been concretized, provided false hopes to hundreds of thousands of Central American migrants suffering the collateral impacts of interventionist and militaristic U.S. policies in the region.