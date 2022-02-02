The US Tries to Drag Russia into A War In Ukraine, Putin Warns

The Biden administration and the Western allies ask the Kremlin to begin the withdrawal of its troops, but they do not renounce the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin accused the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of offering inadequate responses to the demands made by Russia regarding the security situation on its border with Ukraine.

“It is already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored,” Putin said, warning that "Ukraine itself is just an instrument" through which the United States executes a "containment" policy aimed at restricting Russia's development.

"This can be done in different ways, by drawing us into some kind of armed conflict and, with the help of their allies in Europe, forcing the introduction against us of those harsh sanctions they are talking about now in the US," Putin said , as reported by France 24. The Russian leader mentioned that the verbal promises made by the Alliance in the 1990s have been broken.

“We have been promised by NATO that it will not advance its infrastructure one inch further eastwards. Everybody knows that. Today, we see where NATO is — Poland, Romania, the Baltic States. They said one thing and did another thing. As the people say, they played us — simply lied. OK, that’s fine,” the Russian leader said, as reported by The World News.



Both the Republicans and Democrats are trying to start a war with Russia, introducing bills in Congress that would massively increase US military support for Ukraine's Nazi-infiltrated regime



The Democrat bill would triple US military aid to $1.2 billion: https://t.co/pBar4S0opd pic.twitter.com/sX2AMBVla4 — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 1, 2022

While recalling the U.S. withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002, Putin also highlighted the threat that the installation of Tomahawk missiles near his country represents.

On Wednesday, the Spanish outlet El Pais leaked confidential documents with the answers that the United States and NATO offered to the Russian demands. In these files, the Biden administration and the Western allies ask the Kremlin to begin the withdrawal of its troops, but they do not renounce the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO.

The journalists highlighted that Washington "continues to firmly support NATO's open-door policy", which is why the U.S. government does not exclude the future incorporation of countries such as Ukraine or Georgia into the Alliance.