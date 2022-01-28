Zelinsky Calls Not to Panic Over Tensions Around the Country

The Ukrainian President called on Friday to avoid spreading panic across the country over the tensions around the nation.

On Friday, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky urged not to create panic among people over the escalation of tensions between the country and Russia.

During a news conference on Friday, the leader of Ukraine called Russia to prove it has no real intentions to invade the nation. Zelinsky also has criticized what he described as too much “panic” weighing on the country’s economy.

“I don’t consider the situation now tenser than before. There is a feeling abroad that there is war here. That’s not the case,” he said. As some Western allies have warned of a potentially imminent invasion by Moscow, the Ukrainian leader commented on the situation aimed to tamp down tensions in the country.

In the meantime, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the U.S. and NATO of ignoring Russia’s main security request of blocking Ukraine from the alliance permanently. He continued to say Russia would “carefully study” the writing responses from the West “after which it will decide on further actions”.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges calm as world leaders work to avert Russian invasion: With more than 100,000 Russian troops on his borders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that the reaction of world leaders had created a "panic" in his country. https://t.co/Fjlm91NTyV — Video Actualize Your Passion (@videoactualize) January 28, 2022

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, stressed that Russia was not looking for a war with Ukraine, in reply to Washington’s warning about a possible invasion for February.