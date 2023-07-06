The US Supports Sending a Military Force to Haiti

So far, however, this initiative has not materialized since no country is willing to lead this military force.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured that President Joe Biden's administration supports sending a special multinational military force to Haiti.

During a meeting with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, Blinken also spoke about the urgency of building a consensus to "reestablish democratic order" in this Caribbean country.

They agreed on the importance of "deploying a multinational or peacekeeping force to allow the National Police" to restore peace, said Matthew Miller, the U.S. State Department spokesman.

Blinken's meeting with Henry occurred in Trinidad and Tobago, where the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) was holding a summit to mark its 50th anniversary of creation.

OCNH) a publié les dernières statistiques concernant les cas de décès violents en Haïti . Selon leur rapport, le nombre de morts violentes a connu une diminution significative au cours des derniers mois. En avril, 264 cas ont été recensés, suivis de 179 cas en mai et 65 cas en… pic.twitter.com/NqJ3xpznzr — Haiti24 (@Haiti24_) July 5, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Organization of Citizens for a New Haiti (OCNH) published the most recent statistics on violent deaths in Haiti. According to its report, the number of violent deaths has decreased significantly in recent months. Nationally, they registered 264 cases in April, 179 cases in May, and 65 cases in June. Despite this drop in insecurity, the population remains concerned about the fragility of the State and its inability to fully guarantee security.

The stance of the head of the U.S. diplomacy comes days after the United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres asked the international community to form a military force and asked for "volunteer" countries to do so.

In October 2022, the Henry administration officially requested the intervention of an international mission to help the Police in the fight against urban gangs.

Until now, however, this initiative has not materialized since no country is willing to lead this military force. So far, Washington has not volunteered to lead the operations of that intervention force either.