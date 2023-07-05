Antigua Official Calls For Honesty From Haiti's Prime Minister

Antigua's prime minister wants Haiti's prime minister to be an "honest broker" in the search for a solution to the crisis.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne says Haitian leader Ariel Henry "can become an honest broker" if he publicly indicates that he does not intend to run in the upcoming elections in the French-speaking CARICOM country.

While he understands that the current situation in Haiti is a "delicate matter," Browne believes that the current Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, has an important role to play.

"I think the time has come for him to be magnanimous and indicate publicly to the Haitian people that he and other members of his government will not stand for elections when they are called," Browne told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC).

CARICOM leaders, who are on the third and final day of their 45th annual summit, are discussing the current political and socio-economic situation in the member state, with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterating the need for an international security force to help restore peace and stability in the country.

Henry became prime minister following the July 7, 2021, assassination of President Jovenel Moise at his private residence overlooking the capital.

However, he has since faced calls for his resignation from opposition lawmakers, as well as criminal gangs that have severely disrupted life in the country with a spate of kidnappings.

Browne told CMC that although Henry has said "privately" that he does not intend to run in the elections, he nevertheless believes that "he should say it openly to the Haitian people."