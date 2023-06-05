Torrential Rains Leave 15 Dead and 8 Missing in Haiti

Human losses occurred in the departments of the West, the Southeast, and the Northwest, which are regions plagued by extreme poverty.

On Sunday, the Civil Protection Department (DPC) reported that fifteen Haitians died and eight people are missing due to the heavy rains that hit the country on Saturday.

These human losses occurred in the departments of the West, the Southeast, and the Northwest, which are regions plagued by extreme poverty, local outlet Rezo Nodwes reported.

According to provisional data, 5 out of 10 departments were severely affected. The rains caused the destruction of 1,219 houses and the forced displacement of 23,390 people.

Agricultural crops were greatly affected in the department of the Center, where the situation could worsen as a result of the floods that have devastated part of the country.

[Haïti-Intempéries]: Inondations à Léogâne ce samedi 3 juin 2023. Des pluies diluviennes ont causé le débordement de la rivière Rouyonne suivi d'importantes inondations à la cité d'Anacaona, des dégâts ont été enregistrés. #LeMirebalaisien pic.twitter.com/vKnK7IPZmw — Le Mirebalaisien (@LeMirebalaisien) June 3, 2023

The tweet reads, "Flooding in Leogane on Saturday June 3, 2023. Heavy rains caused the Rouyonne River to overflow its banks and extensive flooding in the Anacona City. Damage was reported."

In the department of the West, 25,648 people have been affected by the storm, which also caused the displacement of 12,906 Haitians.

Haitian Prime Minester Ariel Henry assured that his administration is adopting measures to deal with the urgent needs of the moment.

"I am still at the National Emergency Operations Center (COUN) to have an updated assessment of the situation, after the bad weather that particularly affects the departments of West, Nippes, South -East, North-West and Grand ' Anse," he tweeted on Saturday.

