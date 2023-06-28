Seven More Magistrates Removed From Haiti’s Judiciary System

Last January, the CSPJ announced that 30 judges were removed from the system for lack of moral integrity.

It was known today that the Haitian Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSPJ) announced the expulsion of seven magistrates for fraudulent certifications and lack of moral integrity.

It is the second mass expulsion of magistrates from the judiciary. Earlier this year another 30 suffered the same fate for similar reasons. Among those affected by the measure of the Judiciary is Dudier Prophète, from the Justice of the Peace in Quartier-Morin, whose certification was withdrawn for alleged lack of moral integrity due to his request of monetary amounts from the litigants.

For his part, magistrate Luc Kerlin Charles, from the Saut-d'Eau court, is accused of falsifying secondary school certificates. On the other hand, the former dean of the Court of First Instance of Croix des Bouquets, Lionel Ralphe Dimanche, is accused of his involvement in proven cases of plunder, like his colleague Bruno Leriche.

Last January, the CSPJ announced that 30 judges were removed from the system for lack of moral integrity or academic insufficiency. En February they were prohibited from occupying their positions or exercising functions within the magistracy.

Sept juges ont été évincés du pouvoir judiciaire en Haïti.

Les magistrats concernés sont Dudié PROPHÈTE, Suppléant Juge au Tribunal de Paix de Quartier-Morin, Luc Kerlin CHARLES, Suppléant Juge au Tribunal de Paix de Saut d'Eau, Lyonel Ralph DIMANCHE, ancien Doyen du Tribunal de… pic.twitter.com/DV9nLE5nDB — Haiti24 (@Haiti24_) June 27, 2023

The CSPJ measure affects thirty judges and government commissioners in Port-au-Prince, Croix des Bouquets, Les Cayes, Cap Haitien, Gonaïves, Fort-Liberté and Jacmel.