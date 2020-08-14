The US Renews Travel Ban With Mexico and Canada

Essential cross borders workers such as health care professionals, airline crews, and truck drivers are still allowed to travel.

The United States' land borders with Mexico and Canada will remain close to all non-essential travel for another 30 days, authorities announced on Friday.

U.S. Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, said that Both Canadian and Mexican partners had agreed to extend the limitation of travel until September 21. Authorities said that the measure could be extended for more time if necessary to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The travel ban was first announced on March 18 as a precautionary measure, and it has been prolonged monthly by the three countries. The ban does not include trade or travel by air.

We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through September 21. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) August 14, 2020

On Thursday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard had announced that his country was lengthening the ban alongside the U.S.

On the other hand, Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed the decision today and remarked that "we will continue to do what's necessary to keep our communities safe."

The U.S. is facing a second-wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and records more than 5.2 million infections, the world's largest outbreak.