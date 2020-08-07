King Juan Carlos I Finds Refuge in the United Arab Emirates

The Embassy of Spain in Abu Dhabi, however, has neither confirmed nor denied his staying in the Arab country.

The Spanish press Friday continues to speculate on the possible current whereabouts of King Juan Carlos I, who fled from Spain, amid a corruption scandal, on August 3.

Reports placing him either in Portugal or the Dominican Republic followed the King's decision to leave his country amid a corruption scandal.

This Friday, gossip tabloids place Juan Carlos I in Abu Dabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he has numerous friends. The information has not yet been confirmed.

Abu Dabi is one of the places Juan Carlos I has visited the most since his abdication in June 2014.

UAE’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has not released any information about the King’s presence in the country.

So far, the Embassy of Spain in Abu Dhabi has neither confirmed nor denied the presence of the King in the Arab country.

