Chile: United Nations "Alarmed" at Racism Against Mapuches

On Tuesday confrontations continued and there were several traffic interruptions, barricades, and clashes with police who shot at demonstrators in the locality of Lumaco.

The regional office for South America of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged on Tuesday for a dialogue over the ongoing violence and acts of racism towards the Mapuche people following the fierce confrontations in the Araucanía region during last weekend.

"Participatory dialogue and in good faith is the only way to face the ongoing social tensions in La Araucanía," said Jan Jarab, the Regional Representative.

On August 1, 2020, a group of civilians with the support of carabineros (police) attacked Mapuche community members who were on a hunger strike in front of the Municipality of Victoria, to demand the release of Mapuche political prisoners. The civilians also burned the wooden Mapuche statue Chemamull located in Victoria Square.

"We urge a prompt, independent, and thorough investigation of the facts, especially the allegations of excessive use of the police force and expressions of a discriminatory nature against the Mapuche people," the official stressed.

#Chile����



Jan Jarab: “Diálogo participativo y de buena fe es el único camino frente a las continuas tensiones sociales en La #Araucanía"



��Representante de @ONU_derechos mostró preocupación por hechos de violencia y discriminación racial en la zona.



Másℹ️https://t.co/lAw33Ugnlf pic.twitter.com/QmOd4aJdQb — ONU Derechos Humanos - América del Sur (@ONU_derechos) August 4, 2020

"Jan Jarab: "Participatory dialogue and in good faith is the only way to face the ongoing social tensions in La # Araucanía." Representative of @ONU_derechos concerned about acts of violence and racial discrimination in the area."

On Tuesday the confrontations continued and there were several traffic interruptions, barricades, and clashes with carabineros who shot at demonstrators in the locality of Lumaco, as reported by local radio station Radio Biobio as well as social media users. Moreover, a demonstration against racism was interrupted by carabineros in Temuco.

Furthermore, the United Nations representative said his office was concerned about the health of imprisoned Mapuche leaders who have been on a hunger strike for over 90 days. Likewise, the organization said it is "alarmed" at recent expressions of hatred and racial discrimination by civilians against the Mapuches.

According to local authorities, there were 48 people arrested for public disorder over the weekend's incidents, most of them Mapuches who were beaten by the civilians. The Indigenous community denounced indifference by the government regarding article 169, which Chile signed before the International Labor Organization, which recognizes indigenous peoples and their rights.