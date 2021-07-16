'The US Has Failed to Destroy Cuba', Diaz-Canel Says

The Cuban President described the United States as "a failed state" that is capable of harming millions of human beings just to satisfy reactionary elites.

On Friday, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel questioned U.S. President Joe Biden's concern about the crisis on the Island and argued that Washington has failed to destroy the Revolution despite wasting billions of dollars in its attempts to do so.

"If Biden had sincere humanitarian concern for the Cuban people, he could eliminate the 243 crippling sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump as a first step towards ending the economic blockade," Diaz-Canel stated.

The coercive measures, which have contributed to Cuba's worst economic crisis in decades, limit the travel of U.S. citizens to the Island, restrict the sending of remittances, and sanction foreign companies doing business with Cuba.

Cuban officials and many analysts charge the reactionary Cuban-American community, which has a strong political influence on Florida State, for driving the U.S. policy on Cuba.

Earlier this week, Cuba’s government accused the United States of being behind the protests that erupted nationwide on Sunday by financing the activities of organizations that foster political unrest. Regarding recent events, Biden called a Cuba "a failed State" that represses its citizens. These statements would seem to indicate that the Democratic president will uphold the Trump-era sanctions even though the international community has widely rejected them. "A failed State is one that is capable of harming 11 million humans to please a blackmailing, reactionary minority," Diaz-Canel tweeted.