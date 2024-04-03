The US Did Not Warn Russia About Terrorist Attacks: Zakharova

"When and to whom did they transmit the information?" the Russian diplomat asked.

On Wednesday, the spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, denied the information from 'The Washington Post', which claims that the US warned Russia about a possible terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall.

During a press conference, she pointed out that Moscow is accustomed to statements from Washington "that are later refuted" by the United States itself.

"I would like to ask them to present some specific facts on this matter," Zakharova told the reporter who asked her about the article The Washington Post published quoting unnamed U.S. officials.

"When and to whom did they transmit the information?" the Russian diplomat asked, referring to the terrorists' plans to attack the concert hall, where 145 people died on March 22.

President #Putin on the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall:



�� It is important to identify not only the actual perpetrators but also all the links in the chain of ultimate criminal beneficiaries of this atrocity. We will definitely get our hands on them.



☝️�� And here is what… pic.twitter.com/IcsNhYqgCe — Russian Embassy in South Africa ���� (@EmbassyofRussia) April 3, 2024

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was unaware if the U.S. had warned Russia about a possible attack at Crocus City Hall, as this is information that is "directly shared between intelligence services."

On Wednesday, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev insisted on blaming Ukraine and the United States for the terrorist attack in Moscow.

So far, 15 people have been detained in connection with the attack. Four of them were directly involved in the shooting and explosions that took place at the concert hall.