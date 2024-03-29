Russia Condemns Israeli Attacks on Syria

The condemnation concerns the attack launched by Israeli forces and terrorist organizations on the province of Aleppo.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli attack on Syrian territory, further pointing out that it is a violation of Syrian sovereignty and national law.

In her statement, Maria Zaharova stated: "Israeli aircraft carried out attacks in the vicinity of Aleppo and Damascus, killing and injuring dozens of people, including civilians. Once again we affirm that such aggressive actions against Syria constitute a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and of the basic norms of International Law".

"These attacks are completely unacceptable and we strongly condemn such provocative actions that have very serious consequences in the context of the sharp deterioration of the situation in the region," she added.

The condemnation concerns the attack launched by Israeli forces and terrorist organizations on the province of Aleppo.

وزارة الخارجية الروسية تدين العدوان الإسرائيلي على الأراضي السورية وتؤكد أنه يشكل انتهاكا صارخاً لسيادة #سورية وللقواعد الأساسية للقانون الدولي وينطوي على عواقب خطيرة للغايةhttps://t.co/GLrTMAGRmL

. pic.twitter.com/Zqkc6uqHvt — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) March 29, 2024 The text reads, The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the Israeli aggression on Syrian territory and confirms that it constitutes a blatant violation of the sovereignty of #سورية and the basic rules of international law and entails very serious consequences.

The aggression left several civilians dead and many others injured, in addition to the 36 Syrian soldiers who were martyred.

Two civilians also lost their lives as a result of another Israeli aggression targeting a residential building in Damascus camp yesterday.