Venezuela and India Seek To Strengthen Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, and the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Shri Saurabh Kumar, held a meeting today to continue strengthening the cooperative relations between both nations.

The two diplomats held a meeting last September 24 to review the bilateral agenda within the framework of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister's official Twitter account said, "To continue to strengthen cooperative relations between Venezuela and India, we held a fruitful working meeting with Shri Saurabh Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs."

Faría and his Indian counterpart evaluated alternatives to strengthen relations in the areas of trade, energy, science and technology, culture, education and health.

They also agreed to work on the reactivation of the Political Consultation Mechanism and the third meeting of the Venezuela-India High-Level Joint Commission.

Con el objetivo de continuar fortaleciendo las relaciones de cooperación entre Venezuela ���� e India ���� , sostuvimos una fructífera reunión de trabajo con Shri Saurabh Kumar, secretario del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores. pic.twitter.com/uIk9VlIlc4 — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) November 21, 2022

On Monday, Shri Saurabh Kumar "paid tribute at the National Pantheon in Caracas, the resting place of Simon Bolivar," according to the Embassy.

The Embassy of India in Caracas, Venezuela, tweeted on Sunday: "Welcome to Venezuela! Secretary (East) Shri Saurabh Kumar was warmly received today by Venezuela's Deputy Foreign Minister H.E. Ms. Capaya Rodriguez and Shri Abhishek Singh, Ambassador."

Venezuela and India's bilateral relations date back more than six decades. Both countries maintain important cooperation ties in energy, health, agriculture, air transport and culture.