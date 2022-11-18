Venezuela To Deploy 150 000+ Security Officers for Holidays

The action is carried out to "strengthen the deployment of Safe and Merry Christmas 2022," according to the Ministry of People's Power for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace of Venezuela.

In its official Twitter account, the Ministry said that Remigio Ceballos, Minister of People's Power for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, mobilized more than 150 000 men and women from citizen security agencies, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and the National Risk Management System in the country.

Ceballos said on the same social network, "We reinforced the Safe and Merry Christmas Program with the deployment of 150 332 000 security officers" in the "24 entities of the country with CSOs (Civil Society Organizations) in conjunction with the FANB and regional governments, to guarantee the peace of Venezuelans."

The forces involved in the deployment belong to the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), the Scientific, Criminal and Criminalistic Investigations Corps (CICPC), the Caracas Police (PC) and the state and municipal police.

"The security operation involves more than 3 thousand vehicles, 7 thousand motorcycles, 400 ambulances, tow trucks and 5 thousand orientation and toxicology tests" provided by the Bolivarian Government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

NOV 18, We are reinforcing the Citizen Security today of the Virgin of Chiquinquirá; we are reinforcing the Safe and Merry Christmas 2022 with the deployment of 150 332 of the PNB, CICPC, GNB, Firefighters, PC, State and Municipal Police.

According to Ceballos, remotely piloted aircraft will be responsible for monitoring "areas of Venezuela, which can be visualized and tracked from the VEN 9-1-1 Command, Control and Telecommunications Center."

The Safe and Merry Christmas 2022 deployment was presided over by Admiral in Chief Remigio Ceballos, Minister of People's Power for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, together with the FANB from the Paseo Los Próceres, in Caracas.