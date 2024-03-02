The New National Library in El Salvador

The facility has seven levels, seven areas with different themes and attractions designed to encourage and promote reading and the ingenuity of Salvadorans.

El Salvador is a small country located in the central part of Latin America. Land of beautiful natural countries, with large volcanoes, tropical rainforests and traditions rooted in Spanish and aboriginal cultures.

On June 1, 2019, Nayib Bukele assumed the presidency of the country with a vision of bringing public policies and social management closer together for the benefit of citizens. In this endeavor, the president undertook a series of far-reaching reforms of the companies' security and management systems.

The New National Library And 7 Worlds to Explore

The library, donated by the government of China with an investment of more than 50 million dollars, in addition to the 10 million dollars contributed by the Salvadoran government for its construction, opens its doors as the first in the country to offer services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The National Library of El Salvador (BINAES) is the most ambitious project of the current government. The huge intelligent building is located in the Historic Center of San Salvador, right in front of the Gerardo Barrios square and in the same quadrant of the National Palace and the metropolitan cathedral. The facilities have seven levels, seven areas with different themes and attractions designed to encourage and promote reading and the ingenuity of Salvadorans.

The first thing visitors find is a foyer where they can admire the mural of the 2012 National Culture Award, Carlos Cañas (1924-2013). It was rescued from the old Banco Hipotecario building, where BINAES operated until it was demolished to make way for the building donated by the People's Republic of China. In addition, there is an auditorium for conferences and shows with a capacity for 350 people and spaces for people with disabilities. Also, you can visit the Café Biblioteca, the salesroom of Editorial El Salvador and a consultation room of the General Archive of the Nation. The institution, inaugurated in November of last year, also has a VIP lounge.

The second level was designed for early childhood, the population from 0 to 7 years of age. It offers an ideal environment for the interaction of children and parents, in a calm area. It includes reading areas with 6,000 titles in Nauat, Spanish and English aimed at awakening an interest in reading among the youngest children. In addition, there are areas for psychomotor development, technology and storytelling.

The third level was recreated with a setting for children between the ages of 8 and 12 years old to explore different literary bets that contribute to attract them to reading. There are 26,000 physical books available, including poetry, narrative, short stories and drama, as well as interactive rooms with video games.

The fifth level contains the General Collection, the patrimonial heritage of all Salvadorans. It includes books on narrative, short stories, novels, poetry, art, sagas, politics, Latin American oral tradition, classics, science fiction, self-improvement, psychology, exact sciences, technology, biographies, history, among others.

Visitors can consult and enjoy the books in reading rooms and terraces overlooking the historic center.

The last two levels are dedicated to technology and plastic arts. Virtual reality, prototyping, robotics and 3D modeling rooms have been designed. There is a digital reading room, an immersion room with simulators and a video game area with consoles and gamer computers. There is also a space for VIP meetings, a coworking area, a home automation area and another terrace with views.