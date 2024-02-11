El Salvador: Complaints of Electoral Irregularities Continue

The magistrate of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) Noel Orellana affirmed that they have not received requests for the annulment of the legislative votes.

The VAMOS party deputy, Claudia Ortiz, pronounced today against the measure taken by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to prohibit the requalification of votes null and contested as part of the process of the final count, a measure that has generated more mistrust among non-government political parties.

"We want votes that have been declared null to be publicly displayed. For transparency we demand as a party that they display themselves to show if they are really votes that have been assigned to our party and guarantee their validity," Ortiz said.

On the other hand, the secretary of the VAMOS party, Cesia Rivas supported the demand of Ortiz and added concern about the lack of clarity in the process, and in turn denounced alleged personalized meetings between Nuevas Ideas and the magistrates, suggesting possible favouritism in the treatment of election results.

Claudia Ortiz: All votes must be displayed and regraded when appropriate

Via X, Andy Failer informed about the absence of magistrates at the briefing on the final legislative count: "Of the 10 magistrates, only 1 alternate stood. And they tell us that if valid votes are found for our party in the bag of null or contested, they will be thus nullified."

Also, the president of the VAMOS party, expressed his concern about that if valid votes are found for your party among the null and void, these would be nullified, suggesting that the process could be biased.

By his part, the magistrate of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) Noel Orellana affirmed that they have not received requests for the annulment of the legislative votes. "We have not received any request for them to be canceled or repeated," he declared.

Orellana explained that the reason why they will not count the invalid and contested votes is because "the JRVs in the 8,562 polls had already done their job, the cross votes were already selected by separate parties. The TSE will only complete the work that was left pending in the JRVs".