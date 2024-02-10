El Salvador: 56% of Voters did not Supported Bukele

The 47.40% of the registered population decided not to vote, which represents 2,945,933 people.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of El Salvador held a press conference on Friday in which it formalized the results of the presidential elections of February 4, while political parties denounced irregularities in the elections.

Dora Esmeralda Martínez, president of the TSE, reported that Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele was reelected, despite a constitutional ban, with a total of 2,701,725 votes, and the other five presidential candidates who took part in the race together won nearly 500,000 votes.

In addition, it was mentioned that citizen participation was barely 52.60 percent of the electoral roll, consisting of just over 6,200,000 citizens, 60,027 null votes were counted, 15,064 abstentions were cast, and a total of 1,760 acts were contested.

On Sunday, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal that signed off on Bukele's unconstitutional reelection bid had its worst performance since El Salvador recovered its democracy. Bukele self-proclaimed victory without awaiting any official result. #efAudio https://t.co/a3hw2CGmb7 pic.twitter.com/CG1w6EcnSr — El Faro English (@elfaroenglish) February 6, 2024

The 47.40% of the registered population decided not to vote, which represents 2,945,933 people. That number is higher than the votes cast by self-proclaimed President Nayib Bukele.

According to the official results 56% of the list, counting abstention, null votes and votes by other parties, did not support Bukele, who was the self-proclaimed winner in the middle of an election plagued by irregularities.

Of the population that voted for some party other than Bukele: 3.29% did it for the Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation (FMLN left party), 2.86% did it for Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA drechas), 1.05% did it for Ours Time, 0.38% did it for Fuerza Solidaria and 0.31% did it for Fraternidad Patriota Salvadoreña.

The votes cast in favor of Nayib Bukele represent only 30.59% of the total population living in El Salvador, and more than 2.5 million Salvadorans living in the United States, according with official media reports.