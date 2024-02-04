Polling Stations Close in El Salvador

At the scheduled time, 5:00 p.m., the polling stations closed in El Salvador, despite the delays in some localities and some irregularities denounced by the opposition parties and candidates, amid low turnout at polling places and electoral advantage.

The president of Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (Arena), Carlos Saade, denounced in a video broadcast on the social network X that the governing boards of votes were installed "only with Nuevas Ideas staff," the ruling party, and added that "Staff who have been trained have been left out".

On the other hand, the left-wing Farabundo Martí Front For National Liberation (FMLN) deputy and candidate for Congress, Anabel Belloso, also pointed out that the ruling party Nuevas Ideas "imposed" its staff in the voting boards in "complicity with the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Prosecutor".

Bukele was the last one of the principal candidates in vote. He voted this Sunday in the elections amid a strong security apparatus, surrounded by members of his New Ideas (NI) party, and hundreds of his followers.

Nayib Bukkele, the current ''president on license'' seeks for an inmideate re-election, turning that way in the first Salvadoran president that is reposted to occupy the main executive office of the Central American nation amid the accusations of incostitutionality.

The three principal candidates exercised their right to vote earlier this Sunday. Joel Sánchez, the (Arena, right-wing) candidate called the Salvadoran people to be 'vigilan' due som irregularities he saw while he voted, and added: "What we don’t want is a violation of the Constitution, what we don’t want is an illegal candidate who becomes President".

The candidate for the presidency of El Salvador by the opposition Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation (FMLN, left), Manuel Flores former mayor and former deputy who appears in second place with between 3% and 4% in the intention to vote, according to various polls also exercised his vote this afternoon.