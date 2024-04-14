Candidate Claudia Sheinbaum Anticipates Democratic Elections

During a visit this Sunday to the cities of Los Mochis, Culiacán and Mazatlán, in the state of Sinaloa, northwestern Mexico, the Mexican presidential candidate assured that the elections of June 2 will be "democratic and very participatory", and noted that the opposition seeks to generate the idea that they will be violent elections.
Sheinbaum represents the coalition formed by the left-wing and environmental parties Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), del Trabajo (PT) and Verde Ecologista de México (PVEM). She is the representation of a future continuity for the current govenrment and its social works.
"There are areas where there has to be protection and for that there are the mechanisms to give protection, but the citizens are going to vote overwhelmingly and we will win overwhelmingly," added the candidate in Sinaloa, a state marked by violence and drug trafficking.
"We are going to strengthen our security policy with two axes: the first, attention to the causes" stressed that the most important thing is to remove the social base of crime and that young people have life choices, based on access to rights, and on the other hand advance in the zero impunity that means strengthening.
Sheinbaum also highlighted that if she wins the presidential running will work to strength the National Guard. a security force created by Manuel López Obrador in 2019, and said that "it has been very effective in bringing down crimes, especially in places in the country where there were high levels of crime".
"The participation of the Mexican Army in security tasks, as the National Guard is consolidated, will diminish. The candidate pointed out that there are areas of the country where, if the army were withdrawn, the population would be abandoned, and then its objective is to consolidate the National Guard.