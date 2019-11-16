'The March Against Fascism' To Defend Venezuela and Latin America

Venezuela's opposition lawmaker Guaido has been promoting war-like actions against his own country.

Chanting along with the “drums of peace” and holding the Bolivarian Revolution flags, thousands of Venezuelans on Saturday took to the streets to reject new destabilization attempts which U.S.-backed opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido promotes against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

Workers, students, artists, and activists departed from three different sites in Caracas to go to the Miraflores Palace, where Maduro was expected to receive the "March Against Fascism."

This massive event is aimed at raising a powerful message against military actions and coups that the U.S. President Donald Trump and the Organization of American States (OAS) are prompting.

The "March Against Fascism" takes place amidst conspiration signs hinting that the Venezuelan opposition believes it can spark further destabilizing actions against Maduro.

This political strategy is fueled by the assumption that the coup d'etat against Bolivia's President Evo Morales has already broken the Latin American peoples' will and resilience.

¡Movilizados y Alertas! Hoy #16Nov las calles de Caracas se llenan de la alegría de nuestro pueblo para defender su sagrado derecho a la democracia, la libertad, la convivencia y la felicidad. Digamos al mundo que Venezuela está de pie y en Paz, construyendo la Patria socialista. pic.twitter.com/xS4mFh4Jtv — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 16, 2019

Mobilized and alert! Today, on Nov. 16, Caracas streets are filled with our people's joy to defend the sacred right to democracy, freedom, coexistence, and happiness. Let's tell the world that Venezuela is standing up and in peace, building the socialist homeland."

Over the last week, two U.S. Army airplanes made unauthorized incursions into Venezuelan airspace.

As soon as this happened, Maduro summoned the Bolivarian people to remain attentive to any violent act against this South American country. The March Against Fascism is embedded in that call.

Opposition lawmaker Guaido, who proclaimed himself as "president" on January 23, also called for demonstrations in Caracas on Saturday, none of which achieved greater magnitude.

Since then, with the support of governments and organizations which respond to the U.S. foreign policy agenda, he has been promoting war-like actions against his own country.

Among these is the U.S.-driven financial blockade against the Venezuelan government, which is an arbitrary unilateral economic warfare sanction that violates international law principles.​​​​​​​