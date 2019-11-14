    • Live
Ceonfab: New Violation of Venezuelan Airspace By US Plane
  • A US Air Force Globemaster C5 aircraft UU.

    A US Air Force Globemaster C5 aircraft UU. | Photo: Russia Today

Published 14 November 2019 (3 hours 36 minutes ago)
In 2019, the Armed Forces of the Caribbean country have registered several threats to their airspace by Northamerican military aircrafts.

The Strategic Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Venezuela (Ceofanb) denounced that Washington violated once again Bolivarian airspace with a spy plane of the United States Air Force.

"Once again the U.S. violates international aeronautical treaties when entering with a spy plane RC135 of the USAF in the FIR (region of flight information) controlled by the RBV (Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela), without complying with the protocols and putting at risk the safety of aircraft that were in the airspace, " Ceofanb said on Twitter.

This year so far, the Armed Forces of the Caribbean country have accused repeatedly threats to their airspace by Northamerican military aircraft. Back in October 22nd, Ceofanb also reported the overflight of a drone around the facilities of the Paraguana Refining Complex, in the state of Falcón (northwest Venezuela).

Alert | Again, the US violates international aeronautical treaties when entering with a spy plane RC135 of the USAF in the FIR controlled by the RBV, without complying with the protocols and jeopardizing the safety of the aircraft that were in the airspace. #14Nov

Similarly, on July 27th, they also warned that a U.S. plane violated that space again and, with it, aeronautical safety and international treaties.

Also, on July 19, the Comprehensive Aerospace Defense Command (CODAI) detected and intercepted a US-type EP-3E (intelligence and radio-electronic exploration) spacecraft in Venezuelan airspace.

In the middle of this year, the Vice President of Communications of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, explained that American spy planes had made more than 70 incursions into the airspace of his country.

Venezuela Ceonfab U.S Airspace violation

EFE - Russia Today
by teleSUR/ mco-MS
