Argentina: Fernandez Affirms Non-Interventionist Stance on Venezuela

Argentina’s President-elect Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday reiterated his position in favor of the non-intervention of the United States in Venezuela during a conversation with Mauricio Claver-Carone, Advisor to the U.S. President Donald Trump for Hemispheric Affairs.

This meeting took place in Mexico city where the Argentinian lawyer held talks with politicians, intellectuals and students from various Latin American countries.

In his dialogue with Claver-Carone, who was the acting U.S. Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Argentinian leader also talked about recent protests in Ecuador and Chile.

At a television interview carried out later, Fernandez unveiled some details about his dialogue with Trump's advisor.

“Although we have some differences, I expressed my desire to work together,” Fernandez said and revealed that the Trump “had confusing data and I explained him the responsibility that the IMF had in the situation Argentina is facing.”

"Disastrous twins. Bolsonaro's Brazil has the worst record of extreme poverty since 2012. Macri's Argentina has the highest poverty rate since the 2001 crisis. Both are neoliberal and exclusionary governments." The meme reads, "Extreme poverty increased again in Brazil and reaches 13.5 million people, its highest level since 2012. The 6.5 percent of the population has incomes below US$ 35.6 a month."

Before returning to his country, Fernandez also spoke with Amanda Burke, who is the Vice-President of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), which is the U.S. government's development finance institution and mobilizes private capital for investment projects in developing countries.

For its part, the IMF revelead that it is ready to engage with Fernandez at any time to discuss the future of Argentina's US$57 billion loan, but no meeting has yet been scheduled.

"We're ready to engage when it is convenient for them to do so," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in Washington on Thursday, adding that ​​​​​​​this financial institution shares Fernandez' objectives to pull Argentina's economy out of its current crisis.​​​​​​​