The Lesser Antilles Are Preparing for the Arrival of Storm Bret

On Wednesday, Barbados, Dominica, Saint Lucia, and Martinique are getting ready as Bret approaches the Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

In Barbados, Kerry Hinds, the director of the Emergency Management Department, issued a warning to residents with homes that are likely not to withstand tropical storm winds. She urged them to seek shelter with family, friends, or a designated shelter as a last resort.

"Do not wait until the last minute," Hinds cautioned, informing that government agencies held a meeting on Tuesday to make preparations for the arrival of Bret, the second storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The official also emphasized the importance of citizens looking out for their neighbors and the elderly during the storm's passage.

"Prepare a bag with clothing, personal documents, passports, birth certificates, medications, and food for yourself and your family," Hinds detailed.

As the sun rises over the Atlantic today, @NOAA's #GOESEast ��️ is monitoring Tropical Storm #Bret as it heads toward the Lesser Antilles. To its east, another system has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next couple of days.



Latest:… pic.twitter.com/ZPh3IxPsuu — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 21, 2023

On Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued tropical storm watch advisories for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, and Saint Lucia, and advised the rest of the Lesser Antilles to monitor Bret's progress.

Bret, which this morning was about 500 miles away from Barbados, is moving westward at about 16 mph and is expected to maintain this course over the next few days.

In the projected path, its center will move across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Thursday afternoon and Friday through the Caribbean Sea.

As for the winds, there is a possibility of some strengthening, according to the NHC, which, however, no longer warns of the potential formation of a hurricane as it did on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skeritt urged his citizens to be vigilant against possible floods and landslides due to the rains that Bret will bring during its passage.

"Those living near canals, including rivers and streams, should be aware of their surroundings during these rainfall events. Be ready to move to another safe area if you notice the water starting to rise," he exhorted, urging drivers to exercise caution when crossing bridges and to avoid attempting to cross flooded rivers.

#Bret is already a tropical storm, but there's a tropical wave right behind it. By the weekend there's a 60% chance this wave will be Cindy.



Having 3 named storms in June is rare. Since satellites went up in 1960 it has only occurred four times in 1966, 1968, 2016, and 2021. pic.twitter.com/fSiQJcoQWo — Hannah Ranae Rahner (@hannahrahner) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Office of Saint Lucia reported that Bret will begin impacting the island around 08:00 on Thursday with heavy rain and winds.

Shawn Edward, the Minister of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, and Science in Saint Lucia, stated that public agencies in education, health, infrastructure, security, and emergency response are already on alert for the impact of Bret.

Until Saturday, rainfall of up to 10 inches (254 mm) is possible from southern Guadeloupe to Grenada, including Barbados, with the risk of flash floods, especially in higher terrain areas, as well as isolated urban flooding.

Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 60 miles from the center and will begin to be felt from Thursday in the Lesser Antilles under surveillance.