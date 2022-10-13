Storm Karl to Prompt Rain, Wind, and Waves in Southeast Mexico

On Thursday, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) warned that storm Karl was approaching Mexican territory, where it would cause heavy rains, waves and winds.

At approximately noon, Karl was in the Gulf of Mexico, 340 kilometers east-northeast of Cape Rojo, and 400 kilometers north-northeast of Veracruz City. This climatic phenomenon might make landfall on Friday or Saturday, moving southeast at 4 km per hour and causing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour or gusts of 100 kilometers per hour.

In order to prevent its possible effects, the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) maintains an active surveillance zone that goes from Tuxpan in the state of Veracruz to Frontera in the state of Tabasco.

Mexican scientists also predict that Karl will produce "intense punctual rains" of 75 to 150 millimeters in Chiapas, Tabasco and Veracruz, the three states most affected by the cyclone, which formed on Tuesday.

An @NBCPalmSprings Tropical Update!

Tracking Tropical Storm Karl -- in the Bay of Campeche -- is drifting SSE and is expected to make landfall over SE Mexico Saturday.

If this system crosses over into the Pacific (unlikely) it would be the third such cyclone to do so... a record. pic.twitter.com/yBJNL8IgMn — Jerry ‘The Steffler’ Steffen (@JerrySteffen) October 13, 2022

There will also be "very heavy" rains in Campeche, Puebla and Yucatan, and less intense rains in Hidalgo, Queretaro and San Luis Potosi.

The SMN also projected wind gusts of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour with waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Tabasco and Veracruz, and gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour with waves of 1 to 2 meters high in the coasts of Campeche and Yucatan.

"The rainfall could be accompanied by electrical discharges, strong winds and possible hailstorms, and cause landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, overflows and floods in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states."

Karl is the 13th named cyclone this Atlantic season, including hurricanes Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Ian and Julia. In May, the Mexican authorities predicted the formation of up to 40 named cyclones by 2022.