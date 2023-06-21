Cuba Thanks Serbia for Its Support Against the US Blockade

President Diaz-Canel recalled that the foundation of the close friendship between these nations was laid by Fidel Castro and Josip Broz "Tito."

On Tuesday, the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed gratitude to the Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić for the support provided in the face of the U.S. blockade. He also emphasized Cuba's support for Serbian territorial sovereignty.

"We appreciate the continued support and great assistance from the Serbian government and people," Díaz-Canel said during a joint press conference in Belgrade.

Following Cuba's inclusion in the list of countries allegedly supporting terrorism, compiled by Washington to impose sanctions, Cuba faced an "unprecedented" blockade during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused serious damage to its economy, he recalled.

Furthermore, Diaz-Canel supported Belgrade in its dispute with Pristina, reaffirming Cuba's strong support for Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty "throughout its territory." Cuba does not recognize the self-proclaimed independence of Kosovo.

The Cuban leader also highlighted his country's interest in strengthening cooperation with Serbia in all possible fields.

He recalled that the foundation of the close friendship between the two countries was laid by Fidel Castro, who visited Belgrade in 1961 and 1986, and Yugoslav leader Josip Broz "Tito."

"I believe there is no European country where Cuba is as popular and well-known as in Serbia," Vucic stated and expressed Serbia's interest in exporting agricultural products and food to Cuba, as well as importing medicines and vaccines from the Caribbean island.

Both countries signed an agreement to eliminate visa requirements for diplomats and a memorandum of understanding to enhance agricultural cooperation.

Diaz-Canel's visit to Belgrade is part of his European tour, which includes stops in Italy. He will then travel to Paris to participate in the "Summit for a New Global Financial Pact" driven by French President Emmanuel Macron.