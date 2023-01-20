Winter Storm Leaves More Than 40 Dead in Buffalo, US

The Erie County Executive said the death toll could rise in the coming days.

The winter storm that hit the U.S. last December and early January has so far left more than 40 people dead in the city of Buffalo (New York), according to official sources.

Erie County Executive Mark Polonkarz has put the official death toll at 46, although it could rise in the coming days, he warned.

18 of the deceased were found in the snow and 4 inside their vehicles, detailed Polonkarz adding that 4 others died due to incidents with shoveling or snow blowing, 12 due to hypothermia over lack of electrical service for heating and one drowning.

The County Executive also said that 26 were men and 20 were women and of the total, 35 died in the city of Buffalo itself and another 11 perished in the suburbs.

Of the 46 total Blizzard deaths: 20 were White, 25 Black and 1 Hispanic.

Finally, 3 more cases are still to be finalized by the Medical Examiner's Office pending toxicology reports to confirm the manner of death.

I offer my deepest condolences to all who lost a loved one.

4/4 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 19, 2023

Most of the deceased were of African descent, namely 25, with 20 whites and one Hispanic.

A toxicology report from the Medical Examiner's Office is pending to determine the cause of death of three other people, Polonkarz said.

"I offer my deepest condolences to all those who have lost a loved one," the official said, referring to the winter storm that has left more than 100 people dead and millions affected in the U.S.