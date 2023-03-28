The French Keep on Protesting Despite Police Brutality

During the tenth day of protest against the Macron's pension reform, the spirits of the French continue to burn throughout the country.

On Tuesday, thousands of French citizens continued to stage protests against the pension reform proposal that President Emmanuel Macron persists in imposing by force.

"France is not ruled by sticks... As most people say, this is all madness," said Senator Jean-Luc Melenchon, who is also the historical leader of the leftist organization "Unsubmissive France."

He made reference to the refusal of the Macron administration to accept the "mediation" proposed by the leader of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), Laurent Berger, who seeks a dialogue to "find a way out" of the prevailing social crisis.

“Making proposals was useful... However, this government wants nothing except to force its bill,” Melenchon recalled and mentioned Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

“Her attitude leaves us with only one possibility and slogan: 'Let her go!,' the Unsubmissive France leader concluded.

Ce n’est pas du maintien l’ordre, c’est une bande de nervis qui nous tabassent pour que d’autres voyous nous volent

Macron abime la France et les Français

The tweet reads, "This is not happening to protect order. This is a bunch of thugs beating us up so other thugs can rob us. Macron hurts France and the French. We will judge him."

During the tenth day of protest against the Macron's pension reform, the spirits of the French continue to burn throughout the country.

On Tuesday morning, the police violently attacked a citizens' march in Nantes, which sparked a spiral of indignation that left a bank branch on fire and attacks on an administrative court.

In Rennes, where some 22,000 people took to the streets, the first clashes with the police appeared at the beginning of the afternoon after a relatively calm morning.

The police used a water cannon and tear gas against the French, who improvised umbrellas and shields during their march. People set street furniture on fire and threw stones at the police.