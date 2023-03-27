Fuel Shortages Reach Almost 16% Of France's Gas Stations

The departments of Loire-Atlantique, Mayenne, Ille-et-Vilaine and Maine-et-Loire are hardly affected by fuel shortages.

According to media reports on Monday, 15.72 percent of France's gas stations are suffering from fuel shortages.

7.38 percent of gas stations have no fuel, while at least one type of fuel (gasoline or diesel) is in short supply in those affected by shortages, according to French broadcaster.

In some departments, more than half of the gas stations are experiencing shortages: Loire-Atlantique (55.06 percent), Mayenne, Ille-et-Vilaine, Maine-et-Loire (40 percent).

In the midst of this situation, TotalEnergies' Gonfreville-l'Orcher refining plant, the largest in the European country, completely stopped its operations with workers on strike against the government's pension reform.

In the country's western dept of Loire-Atlantique, around 55.06% of gas stations lack fuel, while in some other departments in the west of France - Mayenne, Ille-et-Vilaine, Maine-et-Loire - shortages affect more than 40% of them, the media reported.#ReformeDesRetraites #France pic.twitter.com/RokiJtyU6S — �� Sarwar �� (@ferozwala) March 27, 2023

Since January, France has been living large protests against the measure, which includes an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The Executive activated Article 49.3 of the Constitution to skip the parliamentary vote, thus approving the bill last week despite motions of censure in the National Assembly.