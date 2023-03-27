Gonfreville Refinery Shutdown In France

French energy company TotalEnergies' Gonfreville refinery has halted operations amid ongoing protests in France against pension reform.

The 240 000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery supplies the entire Ile-de-France region and provides fuel to the main airports in the capital.

The strike actions have affected the sector, with fuel shortages at gas stations, liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, electricity supply and nuclear reactor maintenance impacted.

According to Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, last week there were disruptions at around 15 percent of French gas stations, while 10 fuel depots suffered blockades.

Voici la caisse de grève des raffineurs et pétrochimistes de la plateforme Total Normandie. Il va falloir que l’on tienne dans la durée je vous invite à faire tourner largement ce lien :https://t.co/Mx3orPjWp9#GreveReconductible ✊����#ReformeDesRetraites — Alexis Antonioli (@AlexisAntonioli) March 27, 2023

Here is the strike fund of the refiners and petrochemists of the Total Normandy platform. It will be necessary that we hold in the duration I invite you to make widely turn this link.

Refinery workers have continued strike actions after fuel deliveries resumed on Friday following police intervention to disperse workers holding a blockade.

"Since January 19, 2023, the workers of the Normandy platform are engaged in the fight against Macron's new pension reform," reads the Total Normandy platform's strike fund.

It also says that "refiners and petrochemicals have always supported and fought with struggle the various government attacks against our social gains," while calling for support "so that we can lead the struggle again."

The European nation has been experiencing large protests since last January against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, which involves raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The bill has been adopted despite a nationwide opposition movement, with the executive activating Article 49.3 of the Constitution to bypass the parliamentary vote.



