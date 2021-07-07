The Dominican Republic Reinforces Security on Border with Haiti

The Dominican Security and Defense Council decided Wednesday to reinforce the border with Haiti and guarantee the return of its citizens after the assassination this morning of the president of that nation, Jovenel Moïse.

According to a press release from the Presidency, the Council, headed by President Luis Abinader, activated the Gavion Plan, which orders the reinforcement of patrols at critical points of the border with troops from specialized tactical units.

Abinader decided to close the entire border for the transit of vehicles and people and, until further notice, suspended the activities of the binational markets in the border provinces.

Likewise, the country will only allow travel to the national territory through the Joaquin Balaguer airport, located in this capital to Dominican citizens and native or foreign diplomatic personnel on duty in Haiti.

The Security Agency also ordered to place air teams and the necessary personnel in the border zone to guarantee the safe transfer of Dominican citizens residing in Haiti.

Finally, the communiqué specified that the responsibility for the supervision of all the measures would be of the General Commander of the Army of the Dominican Republic, Major General Julio E. Florian.

The Port au Prince airport (PAP) along with all other airports in Haiti remain closed for arrivals and departures. No info as to when they will open. The border with DR is also still closed. pic.twitter.com/opKrME0bkw — Nico Maounis (@nicomaounis) July 7, 2021

Moïse was assassinated early this morning at his residence, and the assassination occurred at a moment of a great political crisis in that nation, a few months before the country's general elections were scheduled to renew the nation's political leadership.

Moïse arrived at the presidency in February 2017, after a controversial electoral process in which only 20 percent of the electoral roll voted.

His administration was marked by intense anti-government protests, the sharpening of political discrepancies, and increased insecurity given the proliferation of armed gangs.