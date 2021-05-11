Dominican Republic Builds a 4-Meter Fence On Border With Haiti

The Dominican Republic has built 23 kilometers of the border fence with Haiti to curb immigration, smuggling, arms and drug trafficking, and the theft of vehicles and livestock.
RELATED:
Dominican Republic Extends Curfew Due To COVID-19 Spike
The four-meter-high barrier is on a cement brick wall topped by a spiral of razor wire, and it is still under construction by the Dominican Army.
The built sections are at the crossing points of Elias Piña and Jimani. Currently, a group of companies is setting budgets to erect a new fence before the end of the year.
According to military sources, the fence will not cover the 380 Kilometers of the border, as it will not be necessary for the mountainous areas.
In February, President Luis Abinader said his country would build the fence with technological systems such as facial recognition cameras, motion sensors, and infrared light.
"With the fence, we will control all the threats we face daily," Abinader said then and explained that the barrier should be completed in 2023.
The construction of the new barrier will begin at Pedernales, the least traveled of the four existing border crossings.