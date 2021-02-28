The Dominican Republic To Build a Wall on the Border With Haiti

The wall will cover a border of almost 400 kilometers and include motion sensors, facial recognition cameras, and a double perimeter fence in conflictive sections.

Dominican Republic's President Luis Abinader announced that he would build a border wall on the border with Haiti to reinforce security in the area.

Besides motion sensors, facial recognition cameras, radars, and infrared ray systems, the wall will include a double perimeter fence in "the most conflictive" spots.

The strengthening of border security is part of a series of governmental agreements reached with Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse following a meeting in January.

Although the accords did not include the border wall, governments agreed to use technologies to eliminate irregular migratory flows, human, drugs, and arms trafficking, among other illicit activities.

Protesters at the US Embassy in #Haiti to denounce Biden's support for the unconstitutional puppet ruler / criminal / assassin / embezzler, and continuous interference. The police tear gassed them and arrested two. pic.twitter.com/s91AHUELFn — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti ���� (@madanboukman) February 22, 2021

The construction of a wall on the Dominican-Haitian border has generated for decades conflicting positions in both countries.

Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) spokesman Aris Lorenzo opposes the wall, pointing out that authorities must solve the border problems by creating better living conditions for those residing in the area.

"In a period of two years, we want to put an end to the serious problems of illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and transit of stolen vehicles that we have suffered for years and achieve the protection of our territorial integrity," Abinader said.